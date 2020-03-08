App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Housing Finance says Yes Bank owes company Rs 662 crore via AT-1 bonds

On March 5, the Reserve Bank of India superseded Yes Bank's board, appointing former State Bank of India CFO Prashant Kumar as the bank administrator.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image
 
 
Indiabulls Housing Finance on March 8 said that embattled private lender Yes Bank owes the company Rs 662 crore via AT-1 bonds.

In a press release, the housing finance firm said that it had had invested in AT-1 bonds of Yes Bank in 2017, as a part of its treasury management of over Rs 20,000 crore of cash and when the lender was worth over $10 billion.

It further added that Indiabulls Housing Finance, its promoter Sameer Gehlaut or any of his companies have no term loans outstanding from the private lender.

Yes Bank has been in news recently. On March 5, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded its board, appointing former State Bank of India (SBI) CFO Prashant Kumar as the bank administrator.

The central bank has also imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank till April 3, 2020. Withdrawals from the bank have been capped at Rs 50,000 per depositor.

Also read |  Yes Bank: What you need to know about withdrawals and transactions right now

First Published on Mar 8, 2020 04:06 pm

tags #Business #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Yes Bank

