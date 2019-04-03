App
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 09:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indiabulls Housing Finance plans Rs 26,000 cr borrowing this fiscal; Rs 17,300 cr raised in Q4 FY19

The fund mop-up in the March quarter of the previous fiscal was through various sources, including securitisation, bonds and bank borrowing, an official said.

Indiabulls Housing Finance on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 17,300 crore in the March quarter of 2018-19 and plans to borrow Rs 26,000 crore in the current financial year. The total resources raised in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 were Rs 17,300 crore, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

"To deliver 17-19 per cent profit after tax (PAT) growth in the current financial year, the company plans to raise a net total of Rs 26,000 crores in the four quarters of the current financial year," it added.

The company's cash and cash equivalents as on March 31, 2019 stood at Rs 27,512 crore, it said.

Housing finance companies (HFCs) have gone slow on lending since September 2018 that impacted sales of homes, especially in the affordable housing segment.

"With larger HFCs returning to growth mode, along with GST rationalisation effect from April, the affordable housing sector should witness a strong comeback over the next few months," the company said.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 09:50 pm

