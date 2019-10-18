App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 08:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indiabulls Housing Finance offers to pre-pay NCDs

"The Company hereby issues an offer to all Debenture holder(s) for pre-mature redemption of its NCDs maturing in November and December 2019 at par," the filing said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indiabulls Housing Finance offered pre-mature redemption of all non-convertible debentures (NCDs) maturing in November and December this year. In a stock exchange filing, the company said it will also evaluate further pre-mature redemption of its NCDs from time to time.

"The Company hereby issues an offer to all Debenture holder(s) for pre-mature redemption of its NCDs maturing in November and December 2019 at par," the filing said.

Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBH) continues to maintain strong liquidity with cash and cash equivalents at around 20 per cent of its total assets as on October 10, 2019, it added.

Close

"The Company has aggregate liquidity of more than Rs 18,500 crore as on October 10, 2019, which provides around 100 per cent cover over IBH's debt repayments till September 2020," it added.

related news

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance rallied over 14 per cent on Thursday after rating agency Crisil reaffirmed the company's ratings and said it has aggregate liquidity to cover its debt repayment obligations till September 2020.

Indiabulls Housing Finance gained 14.03 per cent to close at Rs 197.15 on the BSE. Intra-day, the stock surged nearly 18 per cent to touch a high of Rs 204.

On NSE, the scrip settled 14.07 per cent higher at Rs 197.40.

The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) surged Rs 1,036 crore to Rs 8,429.62 crore.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 08:22 am

tags #Business #Companies #Indiabulls Housing Finance #NCD

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour