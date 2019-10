Indiabulls Housing Finance files criminal complaint against alleged miscreants spreading fake news

Indiabulls Housing Finance has filed a criminal complaint with the Mumbai police against certain people who have allegedly been spreading false news to harm the company.

According to a release filed with the exchanges, the accused persons, “have hatched a pre-planned criminal conspiracy with intent to cause wrongful loss to Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, its shareholders and investors.”

The company said the accused persons operate from different parts of the country and since they are aware of the impending false, malicious messages, they, "create sell positions in the shares of Indiabulls, few days prior to release /publish of false and frivolous tweets, messages etc. on social media and seek unlawful gain for themselves. (sic.)"

“The Company has already provided and is also constantly assisting the Police by providing details and names of various Twitter handles/ Whatsapp Groups and persons intentionally involved in mass forwarding of the messages with blatantly false information,” stated the release

As per the release, the police authorities are now aware of the conspiracy against the company and are in the process of catching the accused of these false messages on social media.

