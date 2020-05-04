Indiabulls Housing Finance allowed to file fresh 'comprehensive' plea

In a relief to Indiabulls Housing Finance, the Delhi High Court has allowed the company to file a fresh "comprehensive" plea. The housing finance company will now be able to seek protection against all liabilities to be serviced during the ongoing lockdown, CNBC-TV18 has reported.

The court has also granted Indiabulls the liberty to seek protection against the moratorium circular by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Indiabulls has withdrawn its plea seeking protection from payment of NCD dues under the Reserve Bank of India moratorium.

The Delhi HC had last week stayed a single-judge bench order wherein interim relief was granted to Indiabulls Housing Finance, from payment of its non-convertible debentures (NCD) dues. This order was to remain in effect until May 4. The relief was granted in light of the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought businesses to a halt.

Earlier, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), IDBI Trusteeship, and ICICI Lombard had moved the Supreme Court against allowing Indiabulls Housing a moratorium on payment of NCD dues.

Indiabulls Housing Finance owes more than Rs 604 crore in commercial paper dues to fund houses. The firm had argued that due to the RBI’s moratorium it was “impossible” to effect recoveries and unable to discharge dues.

In the wake of the nationwide lockdown, the RBI had on March 27 announced a three-month moratorium on repayment of loan installments that became due between March 11 and May 31.