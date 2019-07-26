App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 09:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indiabulls Housing Finanace recommends Gagan Banga as CEO for merged entity

In order to ensure smooth transition and continued growth, Banga, who is the current managing director and chief executive officer of IHFL, should continue in the same position in the amalgamated bank, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indiabulls Housing Finance on July 25 said the board has recommended Gagan Banga as CEO of the proposed entity to be formed after its merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank. This is to inform you that the board of directors of IHFL have recommended that in order to ensure continuity and to provide broader oversight and the benefit of vision of its Chairman Sameer Gehlaut to the amalgamated bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Gehlaut has been proposed as non-executive chairman of the merged entity, it added.

In order to ensure smooth transition and continued growth, Banga, who is the current managing director and chief executive officer of IHFL, should continue in the same position in the amalgamated bank, it said.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.