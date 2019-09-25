Indiabulls Housing falls 3% after CARE revises credit rating

Share price of Indiabulls Housing Finance fell more than 3 percent intraday on September 25 after rating agency CARE revised its credit rating.

CARE has revised the long-term rating from CARE AAA to CARE AA+, the perpetual debt programme rating from CARE AA+ to CARE AA, and reaffirmed short-term rating at CARE A1+.

The main reasons for the revision in the rating is the progress in process of merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank and the potential transition challenges thereof, challenging funding environment for NBFCs and HFCs and moderation in asset quality, company said in a release.

The share price declined 56 percent in last 1 year.