Indiabulls Housing, Delta Corp, Manappuram among most frequent entries in NSE F&O ban list

A stock getting into the ban period is usually an indicator that a lot of derivative traders are interested in it

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp and Manappuram Finance are among the stocks that figured most frequently on the NSE’s Futures and Options (F&O) ban list in 2023 so far, data compiled by Moneycontrol showed. Indiabulls Housing is at the top of the heap, with 50 entries, followed by Delta Corp at 35 and Manappuram at 33.

Seen another way, the Indiabulls stock has been in the ban list every third trading session, and the other two stocks have been in the ban list every fourth session this year.

A security finds itself in the ban list when the aggregate open interest for any scrip exceeds 95 percent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). The MWPL, calculated on the basis of aggregate open interest futures and options contracts is linked to the free float market capitalisation. It is capped at 20 percent of the public shareholding.

Once a stock is in the ban period, only existing positions can be squared off, and normal trading will resume only when the open interest across comes down to 80 percent or below of the MWPL.

Security No. of days in ban Max concentration (%) No. of clients Indiabulls Housing 52 40 10 Delta Corp 35 28 7 Manappuram Finance 33 37 9 GNFC 28 24 6 BHEL 20 11 3 PNB 18 20 5 L&T Finance 18 26 6 India Cements 16 20 6 Ambuja Cements 14 44 9 Balrampur Chini 11 12 3 Zee Entertainment 10 27 7

A stock getting into the ban period is usually an indicator that a lot of derivative traders are interested in it. But stocks figuring too often in the ban period has led to market chatter whether it is possible for cartels to manipulate a stock’s entry into the list. Concentration data provided by the NSE on clients holding more than 3 percent of the MWPL is inconclusive. That is because it not possible to ascertain if a client is long or short on the stock’s derivatives. For instance, if 10 clients each hold 4 percent each, it is very much possible that five of the clients are long on the stock and the other 5 are short on the stock, and are acting independently.

“Till a few years back, it was common for operators to manipulate stocks into the ban list by taking huge positions in deep out-of-the-money options contracts,” said a derivatives trader. “It has become much more difficult now because of enhanced margin requirements and also tighter surveillance by the regulator and exchanges,” the trader said.

Since MWPL is calculated on the basis of number of contracts outstanding, and deep out-of-the money options are cheap to buy, it is a cost effective way of hitting the MWPL limit.

Another way to look at it would be that while concentration of positions may or not be an indication of manipulative activity in a stock, the absence of concentrated positions or very low concentration when a stock is in the ban period is a credible indicator of mass participation and absence of manipulation.

So far instance, when HAL found itself in the bank list, the maximum aggregate concentrated position was 3.2 percent. Similarly, while BHEL regularly figures in the ban period, aggregate concentrated positions have not exceeded 12 percent. Similarly, when IEX was in the ban period in June, there was not a single concentrated position of 3 percent or more.

Why do operators try to push a stock into the F&O ban list. Derivatives traders say that it is often done to check a slide in the stock’s price in the cash market, by preventing further short selling in the derivatives market. That’s because when a security is in the ban list, no fresh positions—buy or sell—can be taken in it, only existing positions can be reversed.

This at times forces the existing short sellers to cover up their positions earlier than they were prepared for, because there are only limited counterparties they can now trade with.

(With data inputs from Navisha Joshi)