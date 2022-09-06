‘India@75’ in focus at IIM Calcutta’s Lattice 2022 business conclave

The 16th batch of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta’s MBAEx programme recently conducted the 14th edition of its business conclave – Lattice 2022. Since India completed its 75th year of Independence this year, the theme of Lattice 2022 was ‘India@75: Navigating Global Uncertainties and Embracing Disruptions’.

The event inaugurated by Professor Uttam Kumar Sarkar, Director, IIM Calcutta, kicked off with a series of leadership talks delivered by stalwarts of the Indian industry, each sharing their and their industries’ vision of the way forward for India and ways of navigating various challenges.

Dip Kishore Sen, Whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice President, Larsen & Toubro, delivered the first speech at Lattice 2022. He began by sharing his insights on the challenges faced by the engineering and construction industry and the innovations and changes that have been undertaken at an industry level to overcome the challenges.

Subir Chakraborty, MD & CEO, Exide Industries followed it up with a session where he gave a fresh perspective on what the industry has been dealing vis-à-vis various disruptions at some level or another. He said these have been there even before the pandemic hit and hence should act as a deterrent to long-term perspectives.

Speeches were also delivered by Ambarish Dasgupta, Senior Partner, Inteuri Consulting LLP, Kaushik Roy, Former President of Brand Strategy and Marketing at Reliance Industries Ltd, and Sayandeb Banerjee, Co-Founder & CEO, of The Math Company.

In the second half of the event, a panel discussion was held on the topic ‘New Initiatives for New India’, which was co-moderated by Ashwin Mohan, Editor (Deals), Moneycontrol, and Professor Nandita Roy, IIM Calcutta. The panel members included Rajat Deshpande, Co-Founder, Finbox; Bharat Jain, Shell; Aditya Uttaravalli, Founder, Fleek; and Kanishka Roy, Digital Transformation Consultant, Tata Projects.

