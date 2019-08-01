App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India yet to decide on issuing sovereign overseas bond in 2019/20: Official

"Discussion on mechanics of sovereign bond has not started and we need to understand the macro economic implications of the sovereign bond issuance," the official said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Indian government has not yet decided whether it would issue an overseas sovereign bond, as announced in the annual budget last month, in the current fiscal year ending in March 2020, a senior finance ministry official told reporters on August 1.

"Discussion on mechanics of sovereign bond has not started and we need to understand the macro economic implications of the sovereign bond issuance," the official, who did not wanted to be named, said.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 01:03 pm

