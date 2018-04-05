India Yamaha Motor sets up 1,100 KW solar plant at Tamil Nadu unit

India Yamaha Motor, the subsidiary of Japanese automajor Yamaha, has commissioned 1,100 KW solar power plant at its facility near here, as part of its plans to augment renewable energy.

India Yamaha Motor at its Oragadam factory near Chennai has commissioned 1,100 KW roof top solar power plant taking the total solar capacity to 1,450 KW at the unit, a company statement said.

"Adoption of renewable power is the need of the hour in order to save energy and provide a clean and green environment to society.The installation of solar power project at our plant further reinstates our commitment towards building energy saving factory", India Yamaha Motor, Deputy Managing Director, Riuji Kawashima said.

The roof top installation would reduce carbon-di-oxide emission to the extent of 1,600 tonnes per year. For setting up the solar panels, the company has partnered with Mahindra Susten, the statement said.

"We would like to highlight that our Chennai factory is the least carbon-di-oxide emission factory among the Yamaha Motor Group companies around the world", he said.

India Yamaha Motor inaugurated the factory in 2015 and had installed 190 KW and 140 KW rooftop solar panels in spare parts, research and development buildings at the factory.

The company has planned to augment the solar capacity to 3,500 KW at the Chennai plant by end of the year, it added. India Yamaha Motor at its Surajpur plant, Chhattisgarh has set up roof top solar power plant with total capacity of 6,200 KWp, it added.