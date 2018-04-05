App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 05, 2018 05:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

India Yamaha Motor sets up 1,100 KW solar plant at Tamil Nadu unit

India Yamaha Motor at its Oragadam factory near Chennai has commissioned 1,100 KW roof top solar power plant taking the total solar capacity to 1,450 KW at the unit, a company statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India Yamaha Motor, the subsidiary of Japanese automajor Yamaha, has commissioned 1,100 KW solar power plant at its facility near here, as part of its plans to augment renewable energy.

India Yamaha Motor at its Oragadam factory near Chennai has commissioned 1,100 KW roof top solar power plant taking the total solar capacity to 1,450 KW at the unit, a company statement said.

"Adoption of renewable power is the need of the hour in order to save energy and provide a clean and green environment to society.The installation of solar power project at our plant further reinstates our commitment towards building energy saving factory", India Yamaha Motor, Deputy Managing Director, Riuji Kawashima said.

The roof top installation would reduce carbon-di-oxide emission to the extent of 1,600 tonnes per year. For setting up the solar panels, the company has partnered with Mahindra Susten, the statement said.

related news

"We would like to highlight that our Chennai factory is the least carbon-di-oxide emission factory among the Yamaha Motor Group companies around the world", he said.

India Yamaha Motor inaugurated the factory in 2015 and had installed 190 KW and 140 KW rooftop solar panels in spare parts, research and development buildings at the factory.

The company has planned to augment the solar capacity to 3,500 KW at the Chennai plant by end of the year, it added. India Yamaha Motor at its Surajpur plant, Chhattisgarh has set up roof top solar power plant with total capacity of 6,200 KWp, it added.

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #India Yamaha Motor #Tamil Nadu

most popular

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.