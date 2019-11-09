India Yamaha Motor launches BS-VI compliant variants of bikes

The company will further announce the launch of other BS-VI compliant line-ups in the coming time
India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on November 8 launched BS-VI compliant variants of FZ-FI and FZS-FI bikes, priced between Rs 99,200 and Rs 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom).
The company will further announce the launch of other BS-VI compliant line-ups in the coming time, IYM said in a statement.
The new FZ-FI and FZS-FI BS VI versions come with various features like single channel ABS in the front wheel, front and rear disc brakes along with a single piece two level seat.
"As Yamaha reveals from its new product line-up, the BS-VI compliant FZ motorcycles will be available across Yamaha showrooms from November 2019," Yamaha Motor India Chairman Motofumi Shitara said.
First Published on Nov 9, 2019 03:18 pm