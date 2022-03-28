English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    India working to secure steady supplies of coking coal, says official

    Indian steel companies are reeling from the impact of high global prices of coking coal, used in steelmaking, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    Reuters
    March 28, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST

    India is trying to ensure steady supplies of coking coal for domestic steel companies, the top civil servant at the Ministry of Steel said on Monday.

    Indian steel companies are reeling from the impact of high global prices of coking coal, used in steelmaking, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    Indian steel companies are already in touch with Russia's coking coal suppliers but the Indian government is also trying to help steelmakers secure supplies of the raw material, the ministry's Sanjay Kumar Singh told Reuters.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #coking coal #Ministry of Steel #Russia Ukraine #Russia Ukraine crisis
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 02:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.