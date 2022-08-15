India won't have to wait long for 5G services, prime minister says

India will soon have high-speed fifth-generation mobile services, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address on August 15.

"The country is moving towards the era of 5G technology, and won’t have to wait for too long," Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.

The Digital India movement, laying of the optical fiber network and boosting the semiconductor sector will revolutionise the education, health and farm sectors, the prime minister said.

"The world is coming to India with technology under the production-linked incentive schemes, making the country a manufacturing hub and laying the foundation for a self-reliant economy."

The prime minister also hailed India’s large share of global financial transactions carried out through the digital mode.

India’s long-awaited high-speed 5G services are expected to be rolled out in about a month, Minister of State for Telecom Devusinh Chauhan had said on August 8.

The country's biggest ever auction of telecom spectrum that concluded on August 1 received a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Reliance Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves that went on the block.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.