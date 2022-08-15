English
    India won't have to wait long for 5G services, prime minister says

    The long-awaited 5G services are expected to be rolled out in about a month, Minister of State for Telecom Devusinh Chauhan had said on August 8.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 15, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST
    Narendra Modi then delivered his customary Independence Day speech, where he listed five pledges people must make -- to make India a developed country in 25 years, to remove traces of colonial mindset, to take pride in their roots, to be united and have a sense of duty.

    India will soon have high-speed fifth-generation mobile services, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address on August 15.

    "The country is moving towards the era of 5G technology, and won’t have to wait for too long," Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.

    The Digital India movement, laying of the optical fiber network and boosting the semiconductor sector will revolutionise the education, health and farm sectors, the prime minister said.

    "The world is coming to India with technology under the production-linked incentive schemes, making the country a manufacturing hub and laying the foundation for a self-reliant economy."

    The prime minister also hailed India’s large share of global financial transactions carried out through the digital mode.

    India’s long-awaited high-speed 5G services are expected to be rolled out in about a month, Minister of State for Telecom Devusinh Chauhan had said on August 8.

    The country's biggest ever auction of telecom spectrum that concluded on August 1 received a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Reliance Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves that went on the block.

     

    Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #5G #Independence Day #Prime Minister #Telecom
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 10:15 am
