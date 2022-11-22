 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India win T20 series v New Zealand after tie in Napier

Reuters
Nov 22, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

Chasing 161 for victory, India were 75-4 after nine overs when rain forced the players off the ground at McLean Park.

A depleted India won the Twenty20 series against New Zealand 1-0 after the rain-hit third match between the sides ended in a tie in Napier on Tuesday.

Even after the rain relented, play could not resume because of the wet outfield, and it turned out to be the par score under the Duckworth-Lewis method governing such weather-hit contest.

”We would have liked to win this game, but that is how it is,” India captain Hardik Pandya said.

”We don’t mind getting a trophy and going back with a win.”

New Zealand were without regular skipper Kane Williamson who missed the match with a medical appointment leaving veteran Tim Southee to lead the side.