App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India will soon lead the co-living industry in Asia-Pacific region

Co-living has become an attractive concept for students, fresh graduates or professionals living in urban centres where real estate can be unaffordable

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India will roughly add 150 million people to its urban population in the next 15 years. This would mean a push for the country's co-living industry, making India the leader in the Asia-Pacific region, according to a report by real estate services firm JLL India. This also opens up various avenues for businesses looking to enter the industry.

"Younger generations, fast-evolving consumer trends and the potential scalability in the Indian market is a real drawcard for startups and developers looking to enter the co-living market," the report said.

A co-living space is essentially a set-up wherein people live together and share areas like kitchens, recreational rooms, living rooms and balconies, but have private bedrooms. This is a growing trend in urban centres as the population increases due to socio-economic factors.

The report said out of 35 million tertiary students in India, 10 million will be driven to other cities in search of educational or employment opportunities. "As a result, some of the larger co-living operators like Stanza and Placio are targeting this student demographic and filling the void left by the lack of purpose-built student accommodation," it added.

related news

The number of graduates fresh out of college and professionals still early in their career is also at a high in India. Many of them do not have a stable enough income to sustain a house of their own. For example, in cities like Mumbai, the salary of employees grows the fastest in the country, but they still cannot afford to buy their own house.

The co-living concept provides the convenience and community friendly living, apart from the financial perks. The industry is currently valued at $120 million, but it is predicted to touch $2 billion in just three years, according to RedSeer Consulting.

Many people reportedly face a lot of discrimination while job hunting on the basis of their marital status, food preferences and in some cases, religion. If the co-living industry flourishes, it will offer people an alternative.

Startups and small companies have already begun tapping this potential. One of India's most valued startups, OYO recently announced its co-living vertical called OYO Living. Bengaluru's Zolo is currently present across six cities with 16,000 beds, but it aims to cross 50,000 beds across India by the 2019-end.

WeWork, based in the US, is a co-working startup that may be delving into this industry with its new offering WeLive in India this year.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 03:32 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

Exclusive: After Kartik Aaryan director Abhishek Jain backs out of Jac ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s scene leaked, watch ...

Ranveer Singh is NOT a part of Don 3, confirms Zoya Akhtar

Alia Bhatt on pairing with Salman Khan in Inshallah: I didn’t get an ...

Katy Perry breaks into impromptu dance moves, courtesy her Sanskrit ta ...

Saif Ali Khan opens up on why he chose to work with Alaia Furniturewal ...

Darbar poster: Did Ranveer Singh's Simmba inspire Rajinikanth?

Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun ahead of Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindos ...

Kalank: Pakistani Actor Sanam Saeed Responds to Alia Bhatt Drawing Ins ...

Sensex Ends 239 Points Higher; Yes Bank Rallies 4 Percent

ACT Stream TV 4K Android Box Aims to Unify Your TV Experience

Tata Motors Launches 'Samarth' Initiative for Welfare of Truck Drivers ...

Dogs Can Sniff Out Cancer in Blood With 97% Accuracy

Emilia Clarke Shares Photos of Brain Surgery She Underwent After Game ...

Election Candidate Leads 'Wedding Procession' to File Nomination, Book ...

Non-BJP, Non-Congress Parties Will Form Govt at Centre after LS Electi ...

India Women Out of AFC Olympic Qualifiers After 3-3 Draw With Myanmar

Removing AFSPA in J&K amounts to sending soldiers to gallows, says PM ...

Inflation seen inching up in March, but still below RBI target

PM Modi biopic: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking stay on relea ...

Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections 2019: 29 candidates have criminal ...

Citizenship Bill resurfaces in BJP's election manifesto; politicians a ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at day's high, Nifty above 11,650; banks, au ...

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Lok Sabha Election: Mann Ghising forgets bitter past to upset Mamata B ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

Narendra Modi to News18: Removing AFSPA in Kashmir is like sending our ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

BJP manifesto 2019: Narendra Modi's promise to keep inflation under co ...

Singapore Open 2019 preview: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get favourable dr ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.