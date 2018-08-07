India will not join US-led initiative aimed at countering China’s BRI

India will not be joining the United States-led initiative launched to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The project is a joint initiative between US, Japan and Australia, to fund infrastructure projects that may help counterbalance China’s BRI initiative.

Citing people aware of the development, the report suggests that India’s decision to not join the trilateral initiative is in accordance with its emphasis on multipolarity in the Indo-Pacific region and maintaining a non-bloc security architecture.

In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said at the Shangri La dialogue in Singapore that India never viewed the Indo-Pacific region as “a strategy or as a club of limited members”.

“It stands for a free, open, inclusive region, which embraces us all in a common pursuit of progress and prosperity. It includes all nations in this geography as also others beyond who have a stake in it,” PM Modi had added during his address.

PM Modi had also emphasised for a non-bloc security architecture for the region during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the trilateral initiative’s launch on July 31, Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State, pledged to “oppose” any country that attempted to dominate the region. Pompeo also promised a new era of engagement.

However, India remains a part of the ‘Quad’ quadrilateral, which was revived in November 2017, along with US, Australia and Japan for “consultation on Indo-Pacific”.