India will manufacture 100 GW solar PV modules by 2026-end: MNRE Secretary

Sweta Goswami
Apr 03, 2023 / 09:06 PM IST

India has set an ambitious target of having 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, for which Bhalla said the government has decided to award 50 GW of renewable energy projects every year starting FY 2024.

By April 2026, India will have 48 gigawatts (GW) of annual production capacity of “Made in India” solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and will touch 100 GW by the end of 2026, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Secretary BS Bhalla said on April 3.

Speaking at a side event of the second Energy Transitions Working Group Meeting (ETWG) under India’s G20 Presidency, Bhalla said India currently already has about 22.4 GW of module manufacturing. “We are targeting 48 GW annual solar PV manufacturing by April, 2026. So, the existing 22.4 GW plus 48 GW and plus many other capacities are coming up. Those who have won the PLIs, they are saying the manufacturing scope is much more. For example, when we awarded the polysilicon capacity to a company, they said that the minimum viability is 10 GW. So, they are manufacturing 10 GW even if the PLI is 4 GW,” he said.

50 GW renewable capacity addition every year

India has set an ambitious target of having 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, for which Bhalla said the government has decided to award 50 GW of renewable energy projects every year starting FY 2024. He acknowledged that by until now, the country has managed to add a maximum of about 15 GW annually.