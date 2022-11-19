India will be the third largest economy in the world well before 2030: Gautam Adani

India will be the third largest economy in the world "well before" 2030 and the second largest by 2050, Adani Group chairman said on November 19.

Addressing the World Congress of Accountants being held in Mumbai, Gautam Adani further said that India is on track to becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2050.

The nation will start adding $1 trillion to its gross domestic product (GDP) every 12-18 months within the next decade, he added.

"We have gathered at a time of uncertainties. The intersection of the Covid pandemic, the war between Russia and Ukraine, the challenge of climate change, and the unprecedented acceleration in inflation has created a crisis for global leadership," Adani noted.

He further added, "India is expected to record a 15% increase and $100 bn of FDI this year".

(This is a developing story. Please check back later for more)