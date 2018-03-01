App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 28, 2018 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

India will be in step with world on 5G: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal said today that the commercial roll out of 5G services in India will be in sync with other parts of the world. "India will be in step with the world, as world starts to roll out 5G technology in commercial sense, most likely in 2020 is the time," Mittal told reporters

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal said today that the commercial roll out of 5G services in India will be in sync with other parts of the world. "India will be in step with the world, as world starts to roll out 5G technology in commercial sense, most likely in 2020 is the time," Mittal told reporters here.He was replying to a question on Indian telecom industry's readiness and timeline for 5G services roll out.

"I would say real 5G allocation of spectrum is year and half away. We can start with some (spectrum) bands which are there today but eventually the eco-system will develop on the band which gets decided in Sharm el Sheikh in 2019," Mittal said. Global body International Telecommunications Union, part of United Nations, freezes spectrum for technologies.

The World Radiocommunication Conference of ITU is scheduled to be held in 2019 to freeze spectrum for 5G technology. Mittal said industry readiness for buying spectrum for 5G services will depend on the price that government fixes for it. When asked about the timeline that Indian telecom operators want for auctions, Mittal said: "I will not give any date. They (government) can decide on their own. We will take spectrum when we need."

tags #Business

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC