India vs England series: First Test reached 26 million TV viewers

The first India vs England Test registered 3.8 million average minute audience, according to data provided by the Broadcast Audience Research Council India. The cricket match clocked a reach of 26 million viewers

Maryam Farooqui
February 19, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST
File image: Indian captain Virat Kohli and England skipper Joe Root with the Test series trophy in Chennai

File image: Indian captain Virat Kohli and England skipper Joe Root with the Test series trophy in Chennai


The ongoing England's tour of India is keeping viewers glued to their television sets. The bilateral Test series is witnessing strong traction amid audiences.


The first Test between India and England registered 3.8 million average minute audience (AMA), according to data provided by the Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC).


BARC defines AMA as the number of individuals of a target audience who view an event, averaged across minutes.


The first Test also clocked a reach of 26 million viewers. 'Reach' refers to the total number of individuals who viewed the event for at least one minute.


Broadcaster Star Sports has claimed that the first Test delivered highest opening day reach since 2019 for any Test match. Star Sports said that the consumption and reach of bilateral series on its sports channels has been growing year-on-year.


“England’s tour of India marked the return of international cricket on home soil after a year-long hiatus. The series is evenly poised as action moved to Ahmedabad for the third Test. This is also a day and night test, which will attract significant viewership, both on screens and at the iconic stadium which will host its first international match," said Sanjog Gupta, Head -Sports, Star India.

The day-night Test, often termed the 'pink ball Test', will start on February 24 at the revamped Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad.


The broadcaster is more excited about the prospects of the day and night matches of the tour. In an earlier statement, Anil Jayaraj, Executive Vice President, Star Sports had said that the two-month series will prove beneficial for brands, especially the day-night Test which will be an "exceptional opportunity for advertisers to leverage as the matches will be broadcast during prime-time.”

The India-England Test series started on February 5 and will go on till March 28. The tour comprises four Tests, five Twenty20 International matches and three One Day Internationals (ODIs). Test matches will go on till March 8 before the ODI and T20I matches get underway.

While the ongoing series being aired on Star Sports channels has piqued the interest of cricket enthusiasts, India's tour of Australia was also well received. The Test series Down Under was watched by close to 75 million viewers on Sony Sports TV channels. The entire India's tour of Australia was watched by more than 100 million viewers on television.

This suggests that fans were eagerly waiting for international cricket to resume after remaining out of action for many months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
first published: Feb 19, 2021 02:18 pm

