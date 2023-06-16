English
    India-US to soon ink agreement to expedite cargo clearances: CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri

    Meghna Mittal
    June 16, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST
    CBIC

    CBIC chairman Vivek Johri

    India and US are in advanced talks for Authorized Economic Operators-Mutual recognition agreement to expedite cargo clearances for which cabinet will soon discuss the proposal, CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri said.

    "Cabinet will soon approve the AEO-MAR agreement between India-US," he said at the Trade Facilitation conference organised by CII.

    Johri said that under the agreement the AEOs of India will get the same benefits as those of US get and vice-versa.

    The agreement will expedite the cargo movements in both countries. There are no pecuniary benefits however under the agreement.

    India, US have a preliminary agreement on this which will now need to be implemented.

    India already has inked a similar agreement with Korea, he said.

