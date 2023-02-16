 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India-US ties deeper with announcement of Air India-Boeing deal: US

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST

The "landmark" Air India-Boeing deal, according to US President Joe Biden, will create up to 1 million jobs across 44 states in the US.

The mega commercial plane deal between Air India and Boeing is an opportunity to deepen an already profoundly intertwined relationship between India and the United States, the US said Wednesday.

"It's an opportunity to deepen what is already a profoundly intertwined relationship based on shared interests, based on shared values, based on our deep economic ties. And with the announcements between Boeing and Air India yesterday, those ties are all the deeper," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

"It is something that we've heralded. It is an opportunity not only for the American economy and for workers here in this country, but it's an opportunity for the Indian people as well," Price said in response to a question, a day after the historic airplane deal between the two countries.