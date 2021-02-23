India, US energy partnership supports sustainable development: Official

Source: AP

The energy cooperation between the US and India supports sustainable development, harnesses sources to meet 21st century power needs, protects national security and promotes regional and international stability, a senior official has said.

The US and India collaborate on natural gas, renewable energy, nuclear energy, clean coal technologies, smart grids, and unconventional and clean energy sources research for the benefit of our people now and in the future, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday at his daily news conference.

"When it comes to energy cooperation more broadly, I would say that the US, India energy partnership supports sustainable energy development, it harnesses energy sources to meet 21st century power needs, it protects national security and promotes regional and international stability,” he said.

Responding to a question on energy co-operation between India and the US, Price said the strategic energy partnership is strong and will continue growing even as the administration prioritises climate change issues.

“Of course, we have worked closely with India on the challenges of climate change. It was December 2015 when the Paris Agreement was consummated that the US and India worked especially closely to usher in the Paris Climate Agreement just as we did with China at that time. So, we will continue to work closely with India on the challenges of climate change,” he said.

India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has recently described the energy sector as one of the "five baskets" of the India-US collaboration.

The five baskets are cooperation in healthcare and pharma and COVID-19 management, including affordable medicines and vaccines; the digital space, including information and communication technology, innovation and start-ups; the energy sector, including LNG, renewables and solar that will allow to combat climate change; the education and knowledge partnership; and cooperation in strategic and defence areas, including in the Indo-Pacific.

In a recent op-ed in Newsweek magazine, Sandhu said India remains committed to the goals of the Paris climate accord and welcomes the return of the US to this important agreement.

“Here again India has demonstrated leadership, creating the International Solar Alliance, while being on track to surpass our voluntary commitments under the Paris Accord. Our solar energy production will reach 450GW by 2030, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30-35 per cent by that year (from 2005 levels),” he wrote.

India and the US already work together in renewable energy under the Strategic Energy Partnership, Sandhu said.

“We can build on these gains and accelerate a green transformation through effective technology transfers, financing and an equity-based approach that will increase access to renewable energy for a wider population, which in turn will create global low-carbon pathways, green jobs and achieve shared climate goals.

"Such an approach will also ensure that India's growth trajectory, critical to the economic empowerment of millions, will be sustained and sustainable,” Sandhu wrote.