India-UK trade pact a high priority; next round of talks slated next month: Piyush Goyal

Nov 22, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST

The bilateral trade between the two countries increased to USD 17.5 billion in 2021-22 compared to USD 13.2 billion in 2020-21.

The proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK is a high priority for both the countries and the next round of negotiations for the pact is slated to happen next month, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

He said that things are progressing well and it will yield good results.

"We are all very well aware that it was progressing very fast until we had a little bit of a blip because of political happenings in the other country. Fortunately, we have a stable government. I believe in office now (in the UK) and I am already in touch with my (UK) counterpart. We are working together to possibly have an in person meeting also very soon but our teams are already engaged. Next month, the next round of negotiations are slated to happen," Goyal said here at a steel industry event.

He said that industry support is required for the agreement and it should be a fair, equitable and balanced FTA.

He also said that there should not be any strict timelines to conclude negotiations for an FTA as such agreements have to be thought through and carefully calibrated and negotiated.

"With UK we are doing a comprehensive deal like the UAE .I assure you that it is a high priority of both countries. It has been reiterated in the meeting of the G20," Goyal said.