App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 08:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

'India-UAE bridge' initiative to attract trade and investment

According to a statement by UAE's official news agency Wam, port operator DP World (UAE Region) launched 'the India-UAE Bridge' initiative, offering end-to-end solutions to companies and entrepreneurs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Dubai-based port operator is collaborating with Indian business stakeholders to attract trade and investments to its flagship Jebel Ali Port and Jafza zone, it has been revealed.

According to a statement by UAE's official news agency Wam, port operator DP World (UAE Region) launched 'the India-UAE Bridge' initiative, offering end-to-end solutions to companies and entrepreneurs.

The solutions delivered under the initiative -– by DP World in collaboration with Jafza and the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) -- will support investors through value propositions such as the integration of DP World's assets in both countries, enhancing access to markets beyond the company's network connectivity and global portfolio, said the statement.

Close

"Following the recent DP World Indian Traders' Incubation Centre launch at Jafza One, one of the primary purposes of the initiative is to serve as a platform for talented Indians looking to share their ideas and businesses to markets in the Middle East and further," said the statement.

related news

India has predominately been one of the UAE's largest trade partners, boasting over USD 60 billion with annual growth rate touching 11 per cent.

Both governments view this as a strategic relationship due to enter a vibrant growth phase with bilateral trade expected to exceed USD 100 billion by 2020.

"The India-UAE bridge is a win-win for both sides. India is now the fifth largest economy in the world and one of the fastest growing major economies. During the current year, India is expected to add almost USD 200 billion to global economic growth," India's Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri said.

According to Suri, DP World already has substantial investments in India and Indian companies account for a large share of total investments into Jafza.

"With their advanced infrastructure and logistics capabilities, DP World and Jafza are ideally positioned to become key partners in India's growth story. I expect that the proposed bridge could become a significant element in the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he said.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 08:10 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.