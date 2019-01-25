App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 08:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India trusts Prime Minister's Office more than Supreme Court, Parliament: Survey

According to the survey, the people of this country trust the BJP more than the Congress to resolve issues such as inflation, petrol prices, etc

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) is more trusted (74.4%) than the Supreme Court of India (72.6%) and Parliament (71.7%) among government institutions in the country. The main Opposition party (53.3%) ranks among the lowest on the list.

This was revealed by the Firstpost The National Trust Survey, conducted by Ipsos. The global market research firm, based in Paris, surveyed around 35,000 people across urban and rural wards covering 320 parliamentary constituencies in 23 states. The objective was to measure the political positioning of the voters and deduce the reasons behind it.

According to the survey, the people of this country trust the  BJP more than the Congress to resolve issues such as inflation, petrol prices, infrastructure development, lack of employment opportunities, etc. This phenomenon is more prominent in the Hindi heartlands.

In addition, majority of people have placed their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi as compared to Congress President Rahul Gandhi as the leader of the nation, with the exception of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Ipsos survey_ 3
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 08:36 pm

tags #BJP #Congress President Rahul Gandhi #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #united opposition

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.