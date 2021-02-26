English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

India Toy Fair 2021 begins virtually to promote ‘Vocal for Local’

India Toy Fair 2021: Multinational toy retailer Hamleys is the fair's title sponsor and set up its virtual booth on the platform.

Moneycontrol News
February 26, 2021 / 04:55 PM IST
Hamleys

Hamleys

The Centre on February 27 opened the India Toy Fair 2021, which is being organised on a virtual platform, to promote the government’s ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign. Multinational toy retailer Hamleys is the fair's title sponsor and set up its virtual booth on the platform.

The first edition of the virtual toy fair will take place from February 27 to March 2, 2021 on theindiatoyfair.in. The website was inaugurated by Union Ministers Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Smriti Zubin Irani and Piyush Goyal earlier this month.

While launching the purpose-built website for the toy fair, Union Minister Smriti Irani called the initiative a big boost to the toy manufacturing industry under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign.

During one of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio addresses in 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid down his vision to bring about a transformative change in the industry by being ‘Vocal for Local’ and help promote indigenous industries.

Irani, the union minister for textiles, said that the Indian toy industry is a source of livelihood for many artisans and micro enterprises. “Six ministries of the Union Government have joined hands to make ‘India Toy Fair 2021’ a grand success and that shows the level of commitment and vision that the government is showing towards development of the Indian toy industry,” Irani said.

Close

Related stories

Goyal, the union minister for commerce and industry, said that the initiative will ensure that Indians get access to quality toys. “Adopting economies of scale will help in production of quality toys at a cheaper price,” Goyal said.

“We should not only strive to fulfil the domestic demand for toys but also make a mark for Indian-made quality toys in the world,” he added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #India #Toys
first published: Feb 26, 2021 04:55 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Private sector banks likely to get rerated post FM announcement: Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia Global Research

The Market Podcast | Private sector banks likely to get rerated post FM announcement: Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia Global Research

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.