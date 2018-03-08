India tops non-organic app installs, but faces retention challenges: Report

India is the top country where users install mobile applications on their phones lured by some kind of virtual incentives, and the sixth country in terms of minutes per day spent on apps.

According to the "State of app marketing" report by AppsFlyer, India surpassed the US last year to become the number one country to in the world in terms of "non-organic installs". This means that a person decides to download an app, not necessarily because it may be useful to them, but because they were prompted y either an advertisement, or a friend or some other secondary source. "Most inorganic downloads occur because there is some form of incentive for the user, it may be to get more knowledge on your business, get a discount code, or to compete with friends on a game, whatever the reason is, they have been brought directly to your app for a reason," explains AppsGeyser.com.

The non-organic app installations in India saw an over 30 percent rise, compared with the global average growth of 20 percent.

The report also found that in the Android dominated app market in India, 32 percent users delete their apps within 30 days of installing them, making app retention a challenge for companies, with only about 5 percent of users active 30 days after installing an app. As a result, marketers are having to invest 70 percent more in re-targeting campaigns.

The report also found that Indians spend more than the global average within the first 14 days of installing an app, especially if it is a shopping app. This means companies need to get more aggressive about luring customers within the first few days of installing the app. Travel and entertainment related apps see the highest amount of buying in the initial stages.

Even so, non-Indian apps, especially Chinese ones, were among the top 200 apps downloaded by users in India in January this year. E-commerce and travel are the two areas where users downloaded a significantly higher number of apps this January compared to last year. "Indian-owned eCommerce apps face more competition coming from outside

the country. Overall, the share of non-Indian apps is rapidly growing in this category with an 84 percent jump in shopping and a 45 percent rise in travel," AppsFlyer noted.

The study was carried out between January 2017 and January 2018 by ApsFlyer, a mobile attribution and marketing analytics company which works with companies like Facebook, Google, Twitter, Pinterest, Snap Inc., Tencent as partners and has clients including Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, Reliance, PayTM, Hotstar, AJIO, ShopClues in India. AppsFlyer's technology helps companies decide their app advertising strategy and also identify mobile app fraud.