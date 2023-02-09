 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India tops list for future investment target: Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki

Pallavi Singhal
Feb 09, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST

A JBIC worldwide survey has shown that India tops the list for future investment target for mid- and long-term investments

India is set to overtake China to emerge as the world’s most populous country and the sheer size and potential of the Indian market provides a huge gravitational push for investment, Japanese ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki has said.

“A JBIC (Japan Bank for International Cooperation) worldwide survey has shown that India tops the list for future investment targets for mid- and long-term investment,” the ambassador said at the 46th joint meeting of the India-Japan Business Cooperation Committee with its theme Cooperation for Sustainable Society for Future Generation.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his March 2022 visit had announced plans to invest 5 trillion yen in India over five years. As per Suzuki, about 1,450 Japanese companies are already operational in India.

“The number has more or less been the same in the past several years. However, I am hoping to break this glass ceiling and see more Japanese companies operating in India,” he said.