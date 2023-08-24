India to sustain world-beating growth in foreseeable future: Finance Secretary

India is the biggest development opportunity of the future, says Somanathan

Among the top five economies of the world, India's rate of growth is expected to remain the highest in the foreseeable future making the South Asian nation the biggest development opportunity going ahead, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan said while speaking at an event on August 24.

"India is already the world's fifth largest economy and it is the world's largest country by population. India's rate of growth by any measurement is much faster than the top four - US, China, Japan and Germany. And, today we can safely say that all four are likely to have lower growth rates versus India in the foreseeable future," Somanathan said.

India's domestic population and policies, though, will be key to ensuring that the country is able to harness the opportunities from growing much faster than the world, and from a young demographic, the Indian diaspora could play the role of a catalyst in these achievements, Somanathan said.

"India is arguably the biggest development opportunity of the future, because we are large and we are growing faster than the other large economies," the finance secretary said.

Official data showed on May 31 that the Indian economy grew by 6.1 percent in January-March – well above expectations of 5.1 percent. As a result, the full-year GDP growth for 2022-23 is now estimated at 7.2 percent, 20 basis points higher than the statistics ministry's previous estimate of 7 percent.

For the current fiscal, the Indian government expects to maintain the momentum with GDP projected to grow by 6.5 percent even at a time when major economies of the world is going through a slowdown.

Though Somanathan did not directly comment on India's current inflation woes, he cited the government's initiative to provide completely free food to nearly 814 million eligible Indians till December 2023, withdrawing for a year even the nominal price charged to the beneficiaries for foodgrain supplied under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

He added that the Centre is focussed on ensuring inclusive growth and therefore through such programmes like the free food grain plain is ensuring that the vulnerable is protected even during periods of high inflation.

India's headline retail inflation for July jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 percent driven by a surge in vegetable prices and sustained cost pressures in key staples such as cereals and pulses.