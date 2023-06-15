English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    India to seek easier entry for dentists, CAs and other professionals into UAE

    The India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has provisions on mutual recognition of professional and skill-based qualifications to facilitate these workers to deliver services across the two countries.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 15, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
    An MRA is a pact where countries agree to recognise each other's professional qualifications and enable easy movement across borders

    An MRA is a pact where countries agree to recognise each other's professional qualifications and enable easy movement across borders

    India is looking to explore mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) with the UAE to allow easier entry for dentists, nurses, company secretaries, and chartered accountants into the Gulf country, as per media reports. The MRAs, as part of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries, will be discussed by the subcommittee on services to handle issues on services trade and share related data.

    An MRA is a pact where countries agree to recognise each other's professional qualifications and enable easy movement across borders.

    Also Read: India-UAE CEPA First meeting: Two countries target $100 billion non-petroleum trade by 2030

    The India-UAE CEPA has provisions on mutual recognition of professional and skill-based qualifications to facilitate these workers to deliver services across the two countries, the reports mentioned. Further, these MRAs are important as over 35 percent of UAE residents are Indian expatriates.

    In the first one year of the CEPA, India-UAE bilateral non-oil trade touched $50.5 billion, up 5.8 percent on-year. In the first three months of the year, bilateral trade touched $13.2 billion, 16.3-percent higher than the previous quarter.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Mutual recognition agreements #professionals #UAE
    first published: Jun 15, 2023 09:09 am