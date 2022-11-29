 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India to see 'significant economic activity' over next 10 years: Nandan Nilekani

PTI
Nov 29, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST

I believe in the next 10 years India is going to see significant economic activity which is broad based, inclusive and democratised," Nilekani said.

India will witness "significant economic activity" over the next decade on the back of open network for digital commerce (ONDC), record aggregating system and government measures like GST, FAStag and e-way bills, Infosys Technologies co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 7th edition of the Global Technology Summit organised by Carnegie India.

"…there are three big things coming today, which will over the next decade have more of an impact (on India). I believe in the next 10 years India is going to see significant economic activity which is broad based, inclusive and democratised," he said.

The first is, ONDC second is account aggregator framework and the transformation happening in the logistics sector due to government initiatives like GST, Fastag and the e-way bill, Nilekani said.

Nilekani said he expects the ONDC — an initiative of the government to promote an open platform for all aspects of the exchange of goods and services through electronic networks — to begin soon.

ONDC will allow the commerce business to be disintegrated for millions of small suppliers to sell on the network, for millions of small retailers to participate as small sellers on the platform to really turbocharge hyper-local commerce making their businesses more inclusive.