India to remain unaffected by Pakistan’s purchase of Russian oil: Experts

Shubhangi Mathur
Apr 24, 2023 / 08:45 PM IST

Russia supplied 1.64 million barrels per day of crude oil to India in March, becoming the country’s largest supplier.

Pakistan placed its first order for discounted crude oil from Russia after the latter diverted most of its supply to Asian countries.

India and China have emerged as the major consumers of Russian crude oil since the war broke out between Moscow and Ukraine.

In March, Russia supplied 1.64 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude to India — becoming the country’s largest supplier.

Energy experts believe that India would be unaffected by Pakistan sourcing crude from Russia as India has a much bigger appetite than its neighbour.