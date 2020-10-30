172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|india-to-offer-production-linked-incentives-to-more-sectors-official-6040501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 02:12 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India to offer production-linked incentives to more sectors: Official

The Cabinet will soon consider approving such incentives for more sectors, Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of NITI Aayog, a government think-tank told a virtual conference.

Reuters

India is working to offer production-linked incentives to more sectors to boost domestic manufacturing, a top government official said on Friday, bolstering efforts to attract new investments in its coronavirus-stricken economy.

The Cabinet will soon consider approving such incentives for more sectors, Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of NITI Aayog, a government think-tank told a virtual conference.

Kumar didn't specify which sectors might be made eligible for the incentives.

Close
The government earlier announced production-linked incentives for large-scale electronic goods makers, pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers of medical devices.
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Business #Economy #NITI Aayog #Rajiv Kumar

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.