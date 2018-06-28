India to join Norway in WTO case against US on steel, aluminium duties

India has expressed its willingness join the WTO dispute consultation requested by Norway as third party against the US decision to impose high customs duties on certain steel and aluminium products. In a communication to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), India said it has substantial trade interest in the sector.

In May, India has already dragged the US to the World Trade Organisations dispute settlement mechanism over the imposition of these import duties.

"India hereby notifies its desire to join the consultations requested by the Government of Norway...with respect to certain measures imposed by the US to adjust imports of steel and aluminium into the US...and exempting certain selected WTO members from the measures," the WTO said.

An official said that to understand the developments on the issue, India is joining the dispute cases on the subject as a third party member.

India has also stated that it is a significant exporter of steel and aluminium products to the US.

In 2017, India was the 10th largest exporter of steel to America as per the data published by the US Department of Commerce.

"As a result of this substantial trade interest, India respectfully requests that it be permitted to join the consultations in this dispute," it said.

Trump has imposed 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium.

India's exports of steel and aluminium products to America stood at about USD 1.5 billion every year.