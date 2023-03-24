 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

India to help Cambodia's tiger reintroduction programme, say officials

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST

Cambodia's last tiger was seen on a camera trap in the eastern province of Mondulkiri in 2007.

India is considering sending tigers to Cambodia to help it reintroduce the big cat to its forests, officials said on Friday. New Delhi signed a pact with Phnom Penh for the world's first transnational tiger reintroduction programme last year, they said.

According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), conservationists in Cambodia declared tigers "functionally extinct" in 2016.

Cambodia, tiget, reintroduction programme, IndiaCambodia, tiget, reintroduction programme, IndiaIn September 2017, the Cambodian government announced plans to reintroduce tigers in the country with the help of the WWF.

"Recently, India signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Cambodia, which is seeking our support for tiger reintroduction. The country has lost all its tigers due to poaching, habitat loss and other issues.