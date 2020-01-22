India to have 100 new malls by end 2022: ANAROCK

Despite low consumer spending in recent times, mall developers remain bullish on the growth potential of organized retail.

According to ANAROCK’s research report, 100 new malls spanning a total of over 49 million sqft are expected to come up across the country by 2022-end.

The top seven cities alone will see 69 new malls spread over 35.5 million sqft, area and the remaining 31 malls over 13.5 million sqft will come up in tier 2 and tier 3 cities such as Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Indore, Surat and Nagpur, among others, the report stated.

In terms of regions, West India and South Indian cities are expected to see almost equal new supply.

West India will get 36 new malls over 17.5 million sqft, followed closely by South India with 35 new malls over nearly 17 million sqft.

The North region may witness a supply of 22 new malls spanning over 11 million sqft area, while East India is likely to see a much more modest supply of 7 new malls spread over approx. 3.5 million sqft.

“The year 2019 was defined by significantly lower retail leasing, so this generous building of malls over the next three years testifies to the confidence of private equity investors in Indian retail's pent-up potential," said Anuj Kejriwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ANAROCK Retail.

The retail sector drew over $2.8 billion PE inflows from 2015 till the end of 2019, 59 percent of which was spent by foreign investors alone, Kejriwal said.

Despite overall weak consumer spends, food and beverages, family entertainment centres, cinemas, and beauty/wellness service outlets continue to flourish and demand new retail spaces.

Kejriwal expects consumer spending to rebound as the government’s concerted intervention to push consumption may start showing results over the upcoming quarters.

He further said that besides the tier 1 markets, they are also seeing major growth unfolding in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Markets such as Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Nagpur, and Indore are seeing high demand from retailers.

The firm expects 18 new malls to develop in the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), and the National Capital Region (NCR) and Hyderabad to see 13 and 12 new malls respectively in the next three years.

Among tier 2 cities, Ahmedabad and Lucknow stand out with six and four new malls to be added.

Among tier 1 cities with the largest number of upcoming malls:

--MMR tops the list with 18 new malls spanning 7.8 million sqft.

--NCR comes next with 13 new malls spread over 7.5 million sqft.

--Hyderabad will see the launch of 12 new malls over more than 4 million sqft.

--Bangalore and Chennai will see an infusion of 10 and nine malls respectively, together accounting for 10.8 million sqft.

--Pune and Kolkata will see four and three new malls added respectively.

Among the tier 2 and tier 3 cities, Ahmedabad stands out with as many as six new malls slated to come up in the city by 2022-end.

These new malls will be spread over 3.2 million sqft.

Both domestic and international brands are gung-ho on Ahmedabad. Aside from scoring high on consumerism, the city has a growing young population of entrepreneurs, IT professionals and factory employees.