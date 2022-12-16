India to engage with all countries in energy sector, including Russia: Hardeep Singh Puri

Representative Image

The Indian government on December 16 reaffirmed that the country will engage with all countries, including Russia, in the energy sector.

“We look forward to more comprehensive and intensified engagement with all countries in the sector of energy, including Russia,” Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said at the Curtain Raiser event of India Energy Week (IEW).

This comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders discussed multiple issues including “mutual investment” and areas like energy cooperation, agriculture, transport, and logistics, according to a press release.

Puri said that our cooperation with Russia on energy is very widespread. The Russian investment in the Indian sector is about $13 billion and our companies have invested about $16 billion in Russia.

We used to buy very limited quantities of oil of 0.2 percent from Russia until March 31, 2022. Now Russia has become a prominent supplier of crude oil along with UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait, Puri added.

India Energy Week 2023, which will be held from 6-8 February in Bangalore, is expected to feature more than 30 energy Ministers, 50+ CEOs of global companies, and 30000+ attendance, the petroleum minister said.