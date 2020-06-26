App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 08:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India to end federal control of gas prices, lift LNG transport use

To boost gas usage, India is expanding infrastructure including building new liquefied natural gas (LNG) import plants and connecting households with an expanding gas pipe network.

Reuters
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India will gradually end federal controls on gas pricing as it seeks to attract foreign investment and technology to lift local output, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

India, which is a large emitter of greenhouse gases and has multiple gas pricing regimes, aims to raise the share of gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030, from 6.2%.

"This is an incentive we are giving to investors to come to India and take advantage of pricing and marketing freedom and produce more and invest more," Pradhan said at the BNEF summit.

Close

To boost gas usage, India is expanding infrastructure including building new liquefied natural gas (LNG) import plants and connecting households with an expanding gas pipe network.

related news

New Delhi said recently that no authorisation was needed to set up LNG dispensing facilities for vehicles.

India's top gas importer Petronet LNG said on Friday it wants to partner with fuel and gas retailers on LNG stations along highways for long-haul trucks and buses.

Petronet wants to set up 5 LNG stations in the fiscal year ending March 2021, and 300 by 2023. It eventually aims to have 1,000 LNG stations across India, it said on its website.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner and fuel retailer, said this week it wants to start LNG retailing through its fuel pumps.

GAIL (India) Ltd's executive director Rajeev Mathur said his firm is looking for partners to set up LNG dispensing facilities.

Mathur said India's gas demand is expected to rise by 3%-4% between October 2020 and March 2021, after witnessing a huge fall in April-May due to a coronavirus lockdown.

Imported LNG accounted for about half of India's 60.8 billion cubic meters of gas consumption in the fiscal year to March 2019.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 08:12 pm

tags #Business #Dharmendra Pradhan #GAIL India #India #Indian Oil Corp #LNG

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Microsoft to permanently close all its physical stores

Microsoft to permanently close all its physical stores

Coronavirus pandemic | Wedding bells chime at Kerala-Tamil Nadu checkpost

Coronavirus pandemic | Wedding bells chime at Kerala-Tamil Nadu checkpost

COVID-19 impact: Mindspace Business Parks REIT revises draft prospectus

COVID-19 impact: Mindspace Business Parks REIT revises draft prospectus

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.