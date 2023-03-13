 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India to discourage foreign trade settlement in Chinese yuan

Mar 13, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST

India, which has emerged as a top buyer of Russian oil as well as discounted coal, would prefer the use of the United Arab Emirates dirhams to settle trade, three government officials said.

India has asked banks and traders to avoid using Chinese yuan to pay for Russian imports, three government officials involved in policymaking and two banking sources said, because of long-running political differences with its neighbour.

One of the government officials directly involved in the matter said New Delhi is "not comfortable" with foreign trade settled in yuan but said settlement in "dirham is okay."

The second official said that India cannot allow settlement in yuan till the relations between the two countries improve.