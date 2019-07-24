App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 06:17 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India to build buffer stock of four million tonnes of sugar

The world's second biggest sugar producer will spend 16.74 billion rupees ($242.68 million) on buffer stocks in the year starting August 1, it said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India will build a buffer stock of 4 million tonnes of sugar in an attempt to cut a surplus of the sweetener and support local prices that are under pressure due to record production, the government said in a statement on July 24.

The world's second biggest sugar producer will spend 16.74 billion rupees ($242.68 million) on buffer stocks in the year starting August 1, it said.

India had a buffer stock of 3 million tonnes of sugar in the current year.

Close

Years of bumper cane harvests and record sugar production have hammered sugar prices in India, making it hard for mills to pay money owed to farmers, who form an influential voting bloc.

India also decided to keep minimum cane buying price steady at 275 rupees per 100 kg for the next marketing season starting from October 1, the government said.

The south Asian country is expected to start the new season with inventory of more than 14.7 million tonnes and could produce another 28.2 million tonnes in the season, against local demand of around 26 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) estimates.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.