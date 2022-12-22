 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India to bolster carbon trading market with stabilisation fund

Reuters
Dec 22, 2022 / 07:18 AM IST

India is planning a stabilization fund to keep prices of credits in its planned carbon market above a certain threshold, ensuring that they remain attractive for investors and that the market succeeds in cutting emissions, two government sources said.

Money in the fund would be used by a market regulator to buy carbon credits if prices fell too low, one of the officials said.

Consistent investor interest in credits and a floor under the price would be needed because sharp falls in the market could discourage industries from reducing carbon dioxide emissions, that official added.

Planning envisages the market becoming fully operational in 2026, covering 37% of the country's emissions, according to slides, seen by Reuters, that the Power Ministry has shown to stakeholders. The sources said the government intended to publish the market's rules soon.

Details would be announced next year, said a third person, Samrat Sengupta, vice president for new businesses and market strategy at carbon offsetter EKI Energy Ltd, which has been briefed by the government.

In creating a carbon market, a country sets a limit on emissions and then allocates a corresponding quantity of tradable permits, or credits, to emitters. The quantity reduces over time. If a company wants to emit more, it can buy more credits at the market price, but it will also consider whether constraining or even cutting its emissions might more profitable.