India to be third largest aviation market in next four years: Etihad CEO

India is set to become the third largest aviation market in the world in a period of next four years, according to Etihad Airways' chief executive officer Antonoaldo Neves.

Etihad has been operating in India for the last 19 years, and the country remains "one of the most important markets for us", Neves told CNBC TV-18.

The airline wants to be "part of the India story", the Etihad CEO said, adding that its commitment to the Indian market is "solid".

Etihad currently serves 10 destinations in India, with 185 weekly flights, Neves noted. The plan is "chart 20 percent growth in India in the next year, and then grow further", the news channel quoted him as saying.

Moneycontrol News