India takes less than 12 percent of H-1B visas: Nasscom chief

Measures taken by the Trump administration regarding immigration have not had a big impact on Indian IT and the industry has adjusted quickly by reducing its dependence on H-1B visas, Nasscom chairman Rishad Premji and president Debjani Ghosh told The Times of India.

Ghosh said it is a myth that H-1B visa means ‘all Indian companies’. She noted that Indian companies take less than 12 percent of H-1B visas; of the 65,000 available, less than 8,500 go to Indians.

“The visa intake has gone down by 43 percent in the last two years. There is a huge transformation taking place, where the business models are changing,” she added.

Premji is of the opinion that every Indian is driving localization in a systematic manner. Companies are trying to become global and local at the same time, “look like the markets you serve”, he added.

The most number of H-1B are taken by leading US companies and they also spend the most on research and development. Ghosh said, “And that tells you why they are coming to India to take the people—because they need the talent.”

Majority of the H-1B visas go to Indian citizens, these employees are hired by US companies mainly.

“Our future skills programme, which was launched at the leadership programme in Hyderabad — its focus in phase 1 is how do we re-skill and up-skill 2 million of the 4 million people in IT in India. We are trying to work with state governments and the Centre, the industry to make it happen,” Premji said, adding that the talent shortage in the world is increasing.

Talking about massive layoffs in the IT sector, Ghosh said Nasscom will focus on creating new jobs. “We will focus on getting people ready for new jobs. That’s where India has to grow. Every single industrial revolution, there have been displacements. You may not like it, but you cannot change it.”

Nasscom is in the middle of identifying roles of nine new technologies and how they will create employment, Ghosh said. “As a nation, we have to put the focus back on where will the new jobs be created and what skills are they going to need, and how do we get people ready for it. Internet of Things and AI will have the biggest impact on this,” she added.