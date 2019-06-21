India takes its awards tally to 20 at the 66th edition of Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

It seems like India will surpass the number of awards it won last year during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, which began on June 17.

By day four, the metal tally has reached 20. India had scored 21 awards, including two Grand Prix trophies last year. However, the country is yet to win a gold this year.

Dentsu Webchutney emerged as the leading agency among Indian agencies at Cannes. Its work for Swiggy Voice of Hunger received 10 shortlists spread across Social and Influencer (4), Direct (4) and Mobile (2).

Its work on Flipkart for Hagglebot received five shortlists across Media (1), Brand Experience and Activation (2) and Creative E-Commerce (2); and its work for Uri: The Surgical Strike received two shortlists, one in the recently concluded Entertainment category, and one in the PR category.

After Dentsu Webchutney winning three metals on day four, Ashish Bhasin, CEO Greater South and chairman and CEO India, Dentsu Aegis Network said, “This endorses our view that three to five years from now, there won’t be anything like a digital agency. All agencies will have to be digital. Old world, legacy creative agencies will vanish.”

Webchutney, which was acquired by Dentsu in early 2014, is one of the leading digital ad agencies in India.

Over the years, India has strengthened its position at the global advertisement show. In 2017, India won as many as 40 awards at the festival, which is billed as the Oscars of advertising.

From 2013 to 2016, India’s awards tally stood at 34, 27, 13 and 27, respectively.