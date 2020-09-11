India startup rankings: Gujarat, Andaman and Nicobar best performers

Gujarat and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are the best performer in the government’s ranking of startup-friendly states for 2019.

Karnataka and Kerala have been hailed as “top performers” while Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan and Chandigarh emerge as leaders in the ranking done by the Department for Promotion of and Internal Trade (DPIIT), CNBC-TV 18 reported.

The ranking is based on each state’s or union territory’s efforts to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, also commensurate with its size.

Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Telangana and Uttarakhand have been ranked under the "aspiring leaders" category. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have been listed as "emerging hubs" for startups, the report said.

States are ranked on performances in categories such as institutional support, easing compliances, relaxation in public procurement norms, incubation support, seed-funding support, venture funding support and awareness and outreach.

Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also recommended that startups be focused on product, processes, and people.