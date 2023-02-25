 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

India & Sri Lanka review defence & security cooperation at annual defence dialogue

Feb 25, 2023 / 09:35 PM IST

During the meeting which ended on Saturday, the two sides reviewed the defence and security cooperation, the Indian High Commission said.

Top defence officials of India and Sri Lanka have held the seventh edition of their annual dialogue during which the two sides reviewed the bilateral defence and security cooperation and identified new avenues for engagement.

The two-day meeting of the 7th edition of the Annual Defence Dialogue (ADD) between India and Sri Lanka, which began in New Delhi on Thursday was chaired by Defence Secretary Giridhar Armane and his Sri Lankan counterpart General Kamal Gunaratne.

During the meeting which ended on Saturday, the two sides reviewed the defence and security cooperation, the Indian High Commission said.

Various ongoing defence cooperation initiatives were jointly reviewed and new avenues for engagement were identified during the ADD, it said.