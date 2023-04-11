India Sotheby’s International Realty clocks sales transactions worth $450 million in FY23

India Sotheby’s International Realty (India SIR), which focuses primarily on luxury residential sales and large property transactions, on April 11 announced growth of over 50 percent in the gross property sales turnover for FY 2023 over FY 2022.

The sales value of real estate transacted in FY 2023 stood at $450 million against $300 million in the previous year

Amit Goyal, India SIR's Managing Director for India, Sri Lanka and Maldives, said investors have also returned to the market.

According to CEO Ashwin Chadha, out of the total property transactions, around 92-93 percent were in the residential segment while the rest are in commercial properties and capital market property transactions.

